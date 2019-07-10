KINGPIN'S ALLEY
Show Me The Money -- 7/3
Cory Nichols 284,245,227,268-1024; Frank Cataldo 259,245,256,215-975; Brandon Boyer 267,245,247-948; Barnaby Jones 267,204,225,245-941; Chris Rock 235,222,246,238-941; Bob Evans 216,258,268-938; Tom Dickinson 235,261,243-917; Pete Temeles 246,214,208,247-915; Rich Otto 268,216,215-898; Adrien Hollister 205,204,256,226-891; Larry Varecka 245,222,264-889; David Gould II 212,243,235-883; Brian Palmer 269,224-882; John Confalone III 225,223,216,217-881; Rick Bogholtz 247,203,226,201-877; Mike D White Sr 218,266,208-870; Alan Amodeo 276,212-869; Jeff Lafave 216,222,207,224-869; Christian Winters 223,228,214-861; Patrick Loomis 214,201,247-857; Kaylee White 225,233,234-847; Robert Eggleston 226,219,219-834; Nick Fuller 258,226-831; Dan Billington 216,248,207-827; Donald Billington 221,206,205-827; Wade White 201,245-820; Ben Bohannon 215,203,204-818; Megan Lambert 235,233,189-816; John Morgan Jr 225,202-804; Ryan Benosky 220,206-803; Bobbie Wilder 191,246-733; Jessica Hoy 226-726; John Morgan Sr 220,243; Lester Lemery 226,234; Jon Greer 247,209; Frank Gorham Jr 237,215; Barry Brockway 211,240; Doug Herold 245,201; Walt Sevrie 204,234; Ben Keech 201,233; Nick Ramsey 221,211; Mike Blair 211,211; Nick Amodeo 201,211; Jesse Whorf 200,209; Jonathon Temeles 256; Ray Tennant Jr 232; Matt Pistoia 226; Tyler Dalbey 224; Joe Morehouse 219; Emily Wilson 215,193; Hayley Keech 210; Melissa Dickinson 200,192; Judy Mitchell 198,187; Lee Anne Gould 182,195; Vanette Monette 182.
Summer Singles Classic -- 7/2
Wyman Swinton 177,221,203-869; Mark Zingaro 232,226,202,203-863; Larry Hayes 232,211,207,213-863; Darren Camp 222,219-820; Tom Yadanza 226,223; Roy Brady 240; Paul Steves 234; Floyd Butler 224; Bob Macey 213.
SLATE VALLEY LANES
Summer No Tap -- 7/3
John Hollister 228,235-651; Jess Tupper 187,232,210-629; Zach Hollister 219; Rose Leonguererro 222,251-647; Alexis Mack 225,261-618; Amy Orvis 183.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.