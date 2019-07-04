{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — There were good signs early, but they didn’t last for the Glens Falls Dragons on Thursday.

The Dragons took a 2-1 lead in the third inning, but fell apart late in a 14-2 loss to East Division-leading Amsterdam in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at East Field.

It was the eighth straight loss for the Dragons (7-18), who fell to last place in the division.

The Dragons’ Brian Hart doubled in DJ Law, who had singled, and Jack Kelleher, who was hit by a pitch. Hart, who went 2 for 4 and was the only Dragon with multiple hits, raised his average to .341.

Sean Bergeron had a decent outing for Glens Falls, striking out eight in 4 2/3 innings.

Paul Franzoni led Amsterdam (21-5) by going 4 for 6 with three RBIs. Dalton Reese went 3 for 6 with three RBIs and three runs. Amsterdam’s six pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts.

