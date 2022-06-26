 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amsterdam sweeps pair from Dragons

GLENS FALLS — Amsterdam swept a doubleheader from the Glens Falls Dragons on Sunday at East Field, winning 13-1 and 13-0.

The Dragons, who dropped to 4-16 with the losses, travel to Mohawk Valley on Monday. Their next home game is Thursday against Oneonta.

Sunday's outcome helped Amsterdam solidify its lead atop the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League's East Division. The Mohawks have won 19 of 22 games so far this year.

Cole Cheatham pitched a five-inning one-hitter for Amsterdam in the first game. Will Minett got the Dragons' only hit with a solo home run in the third inning.

Jake Washock took the loss, giving up eight runs and seven hits over four innings. Joey Laurer pitched the final inning. Cade Bush went 3 for 3 and scored three times for Amsterdam.

The Mohawks scored 11 runs in the fifth inning to put away the nightcap.  Holden Phelps and Luis Misla combined on a one-hitter with nine strikeouts.

Quentin Bowman got the lone hit for Glens Falls. Ryan Taffe started and took the loss.

Brett Coker went 3 for 3 for Amsterdam. The Mohawks sent 15 batters to the plate in fifth. Bush had a three-run double during the rally.

