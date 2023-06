AMSTERDAM — Mason Swinney went 4 for 4 with six RBIs as Amsterdam rolled past the Glens Falls Dragons 13-1 on Monday in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Shuttleworth Park.

Amsterdam (18-1) scored in every inning of a game that was stopped after seven innings. Evan Siary pitched five innings to get the win.

Three Glens Falls pitchers gave up 10 earned runs on 14 hits. Cam Kelly was the Dragons’ top hitter, going 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs