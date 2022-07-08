 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amsterdam rallies to beat Dragons

AMSTERDAM — Amsterdam scored four times in the seventh inning to beat the Glens Falls Dragons 7-4 in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game on Friday.

Phoenix Bowman hit a two-run double and Cory Listing singled home another run as the Dragons took a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth. But Amsterdam tied it in the bottom of the inning and pulled ahead in the seventh with a rally that featured Gage Miller’s two-run single.

Cameron Darrow took the loss for the Dragons, who are off Saturday and return home Sunday to face Saugerties at East Field (7 p.m.)

