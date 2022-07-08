Amsterdam rallies to beat Dragons

AMSTERDAM — Amsterdam scored four times in the seventh inning to beat the Glens Falls Dragons 7-4 in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game on Friday.

Phoenix Bowman hit a two-run double and Cory Listing singled home another run as the Dragons took a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth. But Amsterdam tied it in the bottom of the inning and pulled ahead in the seventh with a rally that featured Gage Miller’s two-run single.