GLENS FALLS — A quartet of Amsterdam pitchers held Glens Falls to three hits, sending the Dragons to a 4-1 loss on Sunday night at East Field.

The Dragons dropped to 8-20 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, leaving them 14 games behind first-place Amsterdam in the East Division.

Michael Turconi, the second Amsterdam pitcher, picked up the win with two-thirds of an inning of work. Dale Stanavich followed with three scoreless innings and Mitch Hartigan got the save by pitching the final two innings.

Joseph Impeduglia had two of the Dragons’ three hits. Glens Falls scored its only run in the fourth when two walks, a stolen base and an error pushed Shamus Connolly across the plate.

Amsterdam made good use of six hits, scoring twice in the first, once in the third and once in the fifth.

Alex Henderson started and took the loss for Glens Falls, allowing three runs over four innings. Zach Vavasour pitched the next three innings, giving up one run, and Spencer Smith pitched the final two scoreless innings.

