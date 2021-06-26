 Skip to main content
Albany's bats too much for G.F. Dragons
ALBANY — Albany scored six times in the first three innings and went on to beat the Glens Falls Dragons 13-2 in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game on Saturday night.

Ryan McGee went 3 for 5 and Jack Peterson drove in three runs as the Dutchmen pounded out 11 hits. Albany scored in every inning it batted in except the fourth and the sixth.

The Dragons, who fell to 5-14, host Albany on Sunday night and Mohawk Valley on Monday night. Both are 7 p.m. starts at East Field.

Nick Marola went 3 for 4 to lead the Dragons. Zachary Vavasour took the loss, giving up seven runs on eight hits over four innings.

Anthony Amoroso got the win for the Dutchmen, pitching five shutout innings.

