GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons gave up six runs in the third inning on the way to a 9-1 loss to Albany on Friday night in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League action at East Field.

CJ Kuentzel went five innings to get the win for Albany, allowing just one hit. Joe Karpierz led Albany’s 12-hit attack, going 3 for 4.

The Dragons were held to five hits for the game. They scored their lone run in the eighth inning when Johan Sandoval singled, stole second and scored on Zander Teator's double.

The Dragons visit Oneonta on Saturday night.