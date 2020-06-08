Albany-Saratoga Speedway season to begin Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MALTA — After a delay of nearly two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Albany-Saratoga Speedway will begin its 2020 racing season Friday.

In accordance with state guidelines concerning mass gatherings, the grandstands will be closed to spectators. Fans can see the action on Dirt Track Digest's streaming service for a cost of $21.99. Racing begins at 7 p.m.

All the track’s regular divisions (modified, sportsman, limited sportsman, pro stocks, street stocks and four-cylinders) will be running regular-distance features. Drivers and crew members must follow New York State and CDC protocols regarding face coverings and social distancing in the pits.

A revised 2020 racing schedule will be available soon, according to promoter Lyle DeVore.

