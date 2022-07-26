Albany gets 3 in the sixth to beat Dragons

GLENS FALLS — Albany scored three times in the sixth inning to rally for a 7-5 victory over the Glens Falls Dragons on Tuesday at East Field.

The Dragons play a doubleheader Thursday at Saugerties before finishing their 2022 season at home on Friday against Amsterdam. Glens Falls is 6-34 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

The Dragons outhit Albany and had a 5-4 lead after putting up four runs in the fifth. Anthony Ruzzo’s two-run double was the big hit of that rally. But the Dutchmen took the lead back in the sixth with the help of two errors.

Billy Fitzgerald pitched solidly over the final three innings for Albany, allowing no runs and one hit while striking out six. Evan Mahns took the loss for Glens Falls.

Anthony Raimo went 3 for 4 to lead the Dutchmen. Ruzzo and Sam Browning had two hits apiece for the Dragons.