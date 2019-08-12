ALBANY — The Albany Empire broke open a tight ArenaBowl 32 with a 21-point second-quarter and rolled to a 45-27 victory over the Philadelphia Soul on Sunday night at the Times Union Center.
The Empire gave Albany its first Arena Football League championship since 1999, when the Firebirds claimed the title. The Empire had lost in last year's semifinals to the eventual champion Washington Valor.
Albany, the regular-season champions of the six-team AFL, was led by league Most Valuable Player Tommy Grady, who completed 16 of 25 passes for 200 yards and five touchdowns, four to receiver Quentin Sims, who caught nine passes for 93 yards.
Trailing 7-0 early, defensive back Maurice Leggett returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown to pull Albany even.
Knotted at 21-21 in the second quarter, Leggett recovered a fumble for the Empire that led a Grady-to-Sims touchdown pass on the next play, giving Albany the lead for good. Following a successful onside kick, Grady found Sims again just before halftime for a 35-21 edge.
Grady hit Mykel Benson for a touchdown in the third quarter while the Empire locked down on defense to seal victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.