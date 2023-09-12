LAKE GEORGE — The seventh annual ADK 5K is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. in the village of Lake George, with a large number of entrants expected.

Registration is available online at runsignup.com/Race/NY/LakeGeorge/ADK5k for $49, although spots were going fast. A virtual option is available for $45.

The chip-timed USATF 5-kilometer race is part of the Great American Brewery Runs Series, and starts and ends at the Adirondack Pub & Brewery. A portion of the race proceeds goes to benefit the Lake George Land Conservancy.