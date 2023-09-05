GLENS FALLS — Single-game tickets for the 2023-24 Adirondack Thunder regular season are now on sale, the team announced Tuesday.

The Thunder have scheduled 36 home games, with their home opener set for Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. against the Maine Mariners. Adirondack will also play the defending Kelly Cup champion Florida Everblades at Cool Insuring Arena on Feb. 7, 9 and 10.

Single-game tickets can be purchased at the Cool Insuring Arena box office, at the Thunder front offices inside the arena, or at seatgeek.com/adirondack-thunder-tickets.

Season tickets are also on sale. For more information, call the Thunder front office at 518-480-3355 or visit echlthunder.com/tickets.