GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Tuesday announced that they have signed forwards Andy Willis and Jake Fletcher for the upcoming ECHL season.

Willis, a Missouri native who played college hockey at Lindenwood University, played 10 games last season with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets in his pro debut, recording one goal and five assists. He finished with 90 points, including 36 goals, in his college career.

Fletcher, a native of Surrey, British Columbia, is a rookie pro who played at the University of Regina and Concordia University in Canada. He had 24 points, including nine goals, in 63 collegiate games. Both Willis and Fletcher are 25.

"Fletcher, a left wing, and Willis, a right wing, are both cerebral players who love to make plays with the puck on their stick," Adirondack head coach Pete MacArthur said in a press release. "Their skating and puck handling ability should elevate our attack and make us a fun team to watch."