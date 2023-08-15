GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Monday announced that they have re-signed forward Travis Broughman and defenseman Bryce Martin for the 2023-24 season.

Broughman and Martin were teammates with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey League for three seasons before landing separately in Glens Falls during the 2022-23 season.

Also, on Tuesday, the Jacksonville Icemen announced that they had acquired veteran defenseman Ivan Chukarov from the Thunder for future considerations. Chukarov, 28, had played for Adirondack for the last two seasons, finishing with 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 96 games with the Thunder.

Broughman, 26, joined the Thunder early last season and played in 48 regular-season games. He finished with 33 points on 12 goals and 21 assists, and added three more points in five playoff games. The Richmond, Virginia, native played college hockey at Oswego State.

"Travis Broughman started the year with the SPHL and was one of several players to take advantage of his opportunity," Adirondack head coach Pete MacArthur said in a press release about the 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward. "He is a top-six center who sees time on the power play and has a knack for winning puck battles all over the ice."

Martin, 26, joined the team late in the regular season and played in 17 games with the Thunder, finishing with five assists. A native of Fort Erie, Ontario, Martin played junior hockey for the Niagara Whalers before playing for the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays and Roanoke.

"Bryce Martin plays the game simple and hard," MacArthur said. "We know what to expect when he jumps over the boards. Intensity, physicality and a team-first mindset. He was a welcome addition at the time of his recall last year and we are looking forward to seeing him as he continues development."