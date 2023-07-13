GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Thursday announced they have re-signed forward Ryan Smith for the 2023-24 ECHL season.

Smith, a 26-year-old Virginia native, finished last season with 16 goals and 26 assists in 70 games for the Thunder. He has played 140 career regular-season games with Adirondack, with 27 goals and 42 assists for 69 total points.

Head coach Pete MacArthur called Smith "a completely 200-foot player at our level. He is dependable in all situations, treats himself like a professional and is a great teammate."

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Smith played four years at the University of Maine, where he was assistant captain in 2019-20. He finished his college career with 18 goals and 17 assists.