Adirondack Stampede rodeo returns to Cool Insuring Arena

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Stampede Rodeo makes its return to Cool Insuring Arena this weekend for two days of rodeo action.

Canceled in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic, the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo returns for its 30th year at the Glens Falls arena.

Action gets under way for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $18. Doors open at 5:30 each evening.

Top national and regional pro competitors are expected to provide hours of action in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. There is scoring in each event as cowboys and cowgirls compete for prizes.

The Adirondack Stampede Rodeo also continues to be a charity event, raising money for local charities, causes and families in need.

Announcer Greg Simas returns to the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo for the 13th time since 2006. Rob Gann is the featured rodeo clown and rider Jessica Blair Fowlkes is scheduled to perform.

Tickets are on sale at the Cool Insuring Arena box office and online. Ticket prices start at $20 for adults and $12 for youths and seniors. Group discounts are available by calling the box office at 518-798-0202.

