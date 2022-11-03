GLENS FALLS — The pile of melting snow outside the rear entrance to Cool Insuring Arena this week was a clear sign that the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo is back in town.

With the usual hockey ice surface giving way to a dirt floor, the arena will be transformed to host the annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event for the 31st year.

Action gets under way at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $22 for adults. Doors open at 5:30 each evening. Following the rodeo, all are invited to a Round-Up Party in the arena's Heritage Hall.

The Adirondack Stampede will provide two hours of national-level rodeo action each night, including bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Each event features scoring or timing as cowboys and cowgirls compete for prizes.

The charity rodeo also raises money for local charities, causes and families in need. There is a toy drive to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks. Patrons may bring toys appropriate for ages 5-16 to the main entrance of Cool Insuring Arena either night of the rodeo.

Announcer Greg Simas is back for the 15th time, and Rob Gann returns as the featured rodeo clown for the second year in a row. Jesse Knudsen is the music director.

Tickets are on sale at the Cool Insuring Arena box office and online.