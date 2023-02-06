The semifinals of the Adirondack League basketball tournament will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at the home of the higher-seeded teams.

The girls will play Tuesday night, with Salem traveling to Corinth and Hadley-Luzerne visiting Whitehall. The boys play Wednesday night, with North Warren hosting Argyle and Granville welcoming Hadley-Luzerne.

Championship games will be held on Saturday at Hudson Falls High School — the girls game is at 5 p.m. and the boys game is at 7 p.m. The rest of the league's teams will play crossover games this week.