Adirondack Northstars teams win, advance to national quarterfinals

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Both of the Adirondack Northstars' girls ice hockey teams advanced to the quarterfinals of the USA Hockey Girls Tier II national championships.

Jillian Willis recorded a hat trick and three assists Saturday as the Northstars 16U team rolled to a 6-2 victory over the AZ Kachinas of Arizona. Danielle Hand, Bayley Duffy and Tekla Fine Lease also scored, and Ava Reynolds made 19 saves in goal.

The 16U team is scheduled to play a quarterfinal playoff Sunday against the Adirondack 46ers — a North Country club based in Malone — at 10:15 a.m. The winner advances to the semifinals at 6 p.m.

On Saturday night, Julia Amodio scored three goals and Brigid Duffy netted two as Adirondack's 19U team rolled to a 7-1 victory over the Ramapo (N.J.) Saints. Emma Lemery and Lauren Willis also scored for the Northstars 19U, who outshot Ramapo 58-6 in the game.

