Adirondack Northstars teams suffer losses at nationals

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Both Adirondack Northstars girls ice hockey teams suffered losses Friday at the USA Hockey Girls Tier II national championships.

The Northstars 19U team lost its Friday morning game 5-1 to the San Diego Angels. Erin Anderson scored Adirondack's lone goal on an assist from Brigid Duffy.

The 19U team, now 1-1 in the tournament, faces the Ramapo Saints of New Jersey on Saturday at 6:55 p.m. in the final game of pool play.

The Northstars 16U team dropped a 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Little Flyers, who scored three goals in the final 7:47 of the second period to snap a 2-2 tie.

Jenna Amodio scored two goals and Bayley Duffy scored one for Adirondack, which also got two assists from Jillian Willis.

The 16U team, also 1-1, is set to play the AZ Kachinas of Arizona on Saturday at 2:40 p.m. to finish pool play.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0