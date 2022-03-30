Adirondack Northstars open play at nationals

Several local girls ice hockey players got a taste of the USA Hockey national championships a year ago.

That trip whet their appetite enough to make a return trip, as two Adirondack Northstars teams — the 16U and 19U squads — open play Thursday in the girls Tier II national championships in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

“It’s the best of the best in the U.S.,” Northstars 16U coach Jeff Willis said by phone Wednesday night. “We had a group of girls who went to Colorado last year, our 16U team, and a few of the girls are on the 19U team now.”

The Adirondack Northstars travel teams are part of the Adirondack Youth Hockey Association. The players on the two teams are mostly from Glens Falls, South Glens Falls, Queensbury and Saratoga Springs. They play a schedule that includes club teams from Buffalo to Boston.

“Girls hockey in the area is just exploding,” said Willis, whose three daughters play for the two Northstars teams. “We are probably going to have a high school varsity team in the area next year with Saratoga, South High, Glens Falls and Queensbury combined. Everything looks really promising for that. Section II has zero girls hockey teams, but a lot of schools up north do.”

Willis said 16 players returned from the 16U team that reached the quarterfinals at last year’s Tier II nationals. Some moved up to the 19U team this year.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing for these kids,” Willis said. “I think last year, they didn’t understand how special it is until they saw the reaction of people when they got back home. Some of them are really hungry for that national title; they know it will be that much more gratifying.”

Both teams are in 12-team brackets. Teams play three games in pool play, then are seeded into a single-elimination playoff.

The 16U Northstars open the tournament Thursday at 9 a.m. against Premier Prep Purple of Minnesota, and the 19U team opens at 3:15 p.m. against the Philadelphia Little Flyers.

Tournament games, which run through Monday, are available for viewing on live stream by subscription on HockeyTV.com.

“It was all-new to them last year, but this year there’s a different feeling, a different approach,” Willis said. “They realize that they can play with the teams at a national level.”

