Adirondack Northstars girls hockey teams open with wins

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — The Adirondack Northstars 19U and 16U girls hockey teams both opened the USA Hockey Girls Tier II national championship tournament with victories Thursday.

Julia Amodio, Emma Lemery, Brianna Anslow and Lauren Willis each scored for the Northstars 19U team in a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Little Flyers. Brigid Duffy added two assists and Danika Lindsay had 23 saves in goal for Adirondack.

The Northstars 19U team faces the San Diego Angels on Friday at 9 a.m.

On Thursday morning, Bayley Duffy scored twice to lead Adirondack's 16U team to a 5-2 win over Premier Prep Purple of Minnesota. Madison Macaulay, Lillian Willis and Jillian Willis also scored for the Northstars. Jillian Willis added two assists and Ava Reynolds racked up 34 saves in goal.

The Northstars 16U team plays the Philadelphia Little Flyers on Friday at 4:55 p.m.

Games are available on livestream on HockeyTV.com via a paid subscription.

