Adirondack Northstars fall in USA Hockey nationals

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — The Adirondack Northstars 16U girls hockey team fell in overtime Sunday night in the semifinals of the USA Hockey Girls Tier II national championships.

The Northstars' 19U team also lost in overtime Sunday, in the quarterfinals of the Tier II nationals.

Adirondack's 16U team dropped a 4-3 overtime loss to the AZ Kachinas of Arizona in the semis, despite getting two goals from Bayley Duffy and another from Lillian Willis. Jillian Willis had two assists and Ava Reynolds made 19 saves in goal for the Northstars.

In the quarterfinals, Jillian Willis scored a hat trick to lead the Northstars to a 6-3 win over the Adirondack 46ers of Malone. Duffy, Lillian Willis and Danielle Hand also scored goals for Adirondack, and Duffy finished with three assists. Reynolds and Regan Gecewicz combined for 24 saves.

In the 19U quarterfinals, Adirondack fell 5-4 in OT to the Steel City Selects of Pennsylvania.

Emma Lemery, Julia Amodio, Lauren Willis and Erin Anderson gave the Northstars a 4-2 lead by early in the third period, before Steel City rallied. Danika Lindsay made 14 saves for Adirondack.

