Adirondack Marathon returns this weekend

The Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival returns to the Schroon Lake area this weekend with a robust field of more than 800 runners expected.

“The weather’s looking good for this weekend — that brings people out,” said race director Joel Friedman earlier this week. “We have a lot of loyal runners that come back every year.”

The Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival — which includes races on Saturday and Sunday — made its return to in-person racing a year ago, after going virtual in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the 26th year for the Adirondack Marathon, which Friedman said will have a field of nearly 300 runners, including more than 100 relay runners. The Adirondack Half Marathon is again a championship race for the USATF Adirondack Grand Prix, which makes it the most popular race of the weekend, with more than 400 runners expected. About 30 states and some foreign countries are represented among the entrants.

Saturday’s schedule includes 5- and 10-kilometer races starting at 9:30 a.m. in Chestertown. The 1k Children’s Fun Run for kids ages 4-12 is set for 2 p.m. at the marathon finish line in Schroon Lake.

On Sunday, the Adirondack Marathon starts at 9 a.m. in the village of Schroon Lake, makes a loop around the lake and returns to finish in the village. The half-marathon starts at 10 a.m. in the hamlet of Adirondack on the east side of the lake, and follows the second half of the marathon course. The marathon can also be run in two- and four-person relay teams.

Pace bears — experienced volunteer runners who run at a certain pace — are again available for runners to run with in a group to meet a goal time.

“The highlights (of the course) are running along the shore of the lake, and the runners love the volunteers and the spectator support,” Friedman said. “All along the route, there are people everywhere, so (runners) get a lot of love. They run through the Word of Life Bible college campus and the student body comes out in support. That’s a big push for the last 8 miles of the marathon.”

Friedman said about 700 volunteers will again be helping out with the races.

“We have a great race committee, everybody knows their roles,” Friedman said. “We have great sponsors and organizers that make it happen. Our goal is for everybody to have a good time and make sure the trains run on time, so to speak.”