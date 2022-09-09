Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival announces cholarship awards

The Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival recently announced its scholarship awards to students in the North Warren and Schroon Lake school districts.
Four scholarships in the amount of $1,000 are awarded to recipients based on scholastic and athletic excellence, as well as peer leadership and volunteering in their communities.
Recent North Warren graduate Amelia Hilton received the Daniel Perry and Michael Terrio scholarships. Recent Schroon Lake graduate Kayli Hayden received the Williford-Nieradka and Peter Gushee scholarships.
The Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival is scheduled for Sept. 17-18.