 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival announces cholarship awards

  • 0

The Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival recently announced its scholarship awards to students in the North Warren and Schroon Lake school districts.

Four scholarships in the amount of $1,000 are awarded to recipients based on scholastic and athletic excellence, as well as peer leadership and volunteering in their communities.

Recent North Warren graduate Amelia Hilton received the Daniel Perry and Michael Terrio scholarships. Recent Schroon Lake graduate Kayli Hayden received the Williford-Nieradka and Peter Gushee scholarships.

The Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival is scheduled for Sept. 17-18.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Porsche calls off F1 collaboration with Red Bull

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News