Adirondack Junior Thunder open season

The newest team on the local sports scene officially makes its debut Saturday night when the Adirondack Junior Thunder hit the ice at Cool Insuring Arena.

While the team itself may be new, most of the players are no strangers to the arena, as many of them played high school hockey for either Queensbury or the Adirondack Rivermen.

Coached by former Adirondack Red Wings player and coach Glenn Merkosky, the Junior Thunder are a Tier III junior hockey team that features the talents of players from age 17 to 20.

They open their 46-game Eastern Hockey League Premier regular season on Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Vermont Lumberjacks, and they face off again on Sunday at 1 p.m.

"It's exciting, I'm really looking forward to it," Merkosky said. "We're hoping for good crowds on Friday or Saturday nights, and our Sunday games will cater to families, since they're early in the day."

Merkosky said the Junior Thunder will play 15 home games, 15 away games and 16 "showcase" games in a regular season that runs through March 5.

The EHLP is a 15-team league. Adirondack plays in the New England Division with Vermont, the New Hampshire Avalanche, New England Wolves and Connecticut Chiefs.

Among the players on the team are defenseman Jack Randall and forward Devon Salone, who played on the Queensbury team that was denied a shot at a state title by the coronavirus pandemic shutdown in 2020. Randall was an EHLP all-star with Vermont last season, and Salone played for New Hampshire.

"Jack Randall was a big signing for us," Merkosky said. "He's a big anchor on defense and provides scoring — he's a really good offensive defenseman."

Other players on the team include former Rivermen goalie Andy Buser and Queensbury products like forwards Quinn Theis and Mack Ryan, defensemen Keegan Lozier and Nick Ogden, and Jack Merkosky, the coach's son. Jack Merkosky had gone away to play junior hockey a few years, but wanted to return to the area.

"When I took the coaching job and got our team on the ice, I was surprised at the skill level," Merkosky said. "We have a few players who are imports, and the rest are all local guys. That tells me that AYHA (Adirondack Young Hockey Association) and youth hockey in the area are really producing some good hockey players. These guys can really skate and move the puck."