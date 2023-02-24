GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Junior Thunder hockey team has been enjoying an outstanding first season in the EHL Premier league.

The Junior Thunder, 25-6-6 heading into this weekend, have taken over first place in the EHLP New England Division, leading the Vermont Lumberjacks by a point in the standings, 56-55.

The Junior Thunder are a Tier III junior team team, geared for players ages 17-20 who aspire to play college hockey and beyond. Coached by former Adirondack Red Wings star Glenn Merkosky, the Junior Thunder are providing many former area high school hockey players — young men who played for Queensbury and the Adirondack Rivermen, among others — with a junior hockey experience they would have otherwise had to move hours from home to find.

Last weekend, Adirondack split a pair of games with Vermont, winning 6-2 on Saturday and falling 4-3 in overtime on Sunday. The Junior Thunder play their home games at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Junior Thunder, who play the New Jersey Renegades on the road this weekend, are 10-1-1 since the beginning of January.

Adirondack is led by Queensbury native Jack Merkosky, who has a league-leading 70 points this season on 22 goals and 48 assists in 37 games played. Andrew Blanchard, a forward from Wilton, has 49 points, including a team-high 33 goals. Defenseman Jack Randall, a former Queensbury standout, has racked up 39 points, Damon Warren has 36 and Queensbury's Devon Salone has 34.

At 20, Jack Merkosky and Randall are the grizzled veteran of the team, and veterans of junior hockey.

In goal, Kian Hodgins of Ottawa is 15-3-3 with a 3.09 goals-against average. Former Adirondack Rivermen standout Andy Buser of South Glens Falls is 4-2 with a 3.50 GAA.