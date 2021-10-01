Adir. Marathon returns to the road

SCHROON LAKE — The Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary this weekend.

The 5K and 10K races will be held Saturday in Chestertown at 9:30 a.m. A Kids Fun Run will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. on Main Street in the town of Schroon.

The marathon and half marathon will take place Sunday on roads around Schroon Lake. The start/finish line for the full marathon will be on Main Street.

The Adirondack Half Marathon will be the Championship race for USATF Adirondack. The weekend events traditionally draw hundreds of runners from several states. Before the pandemic, it would also host some international runners.

The event was held virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic.

