A soccer team that suffered for years. But in 2008, they had a week to remember

Things got better in 2007 when the Generals moved to the Adirondack League and started playing against schools their own size. They finally broke the winless streak with a victory against Fort Ann and finished that season 2-13.

The 2008 season dawned with promise. Thibeau, now a sophomore, was one of the area's top goalies. Braymer and Scribner led the defense as seniors. Shirley Waite, Delaney Dupuis and Buckowski had goal-scoring potential. Several players had offseason or club soccer experience.

One of the least experienced people on the roster was the coach.

Susan Frisbee was in her first year with the varsity. She had coached modified soccer, but her personal background was in field hockey. Both Frisbee and her former players agree that some of the players knew more about soccer than their coach.

Frisbee relied on the veterans more than most coaches would. The players sometimes practiced on their own. And in retrospect, some players wondered if that situation didn't draw the team closer together.

"I remember (Frisbee) did the best she absolutely could," Scribner said, "but I also remember we took the lead in a lot of things. We were able to pick out each other's strengths and weaknesses and work off of that."