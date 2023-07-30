The Glens Falls Dragons, still trying to recover from the pandemic, took only small steps forward this summer.

Their season ended on Sunday with a 8-5 loss to Mohawk Valley in a one-game playoff. They finished the regular season at 14-26, which was an improvement over an even worse 2022 campaign.

The Dragons played in a ballpark with missing seats and had only a handful of host families. Team owner Ben Bernard said the team was only able to board seven players from outside the area. They've had trouble getting host families since the pandemic summer of 2020.

A large proportion of the roster lived within driving distance of Glens Falls, and some came from smaller colleges. The Amsterdam Mohawks, by contrast, drew their roster from colleges throughout the Eastern seaboard.

"It's been the biggest problem we have," Bernard said, "so we've really got to look for some help in that area, so we can bring in some different players ... especially to compete against Amsterdam and a few of these other teams. At least our guys have played up. I think they've held their own."

East Field had a gaping hole behind home plate this season. The seats in that area were torn out with the intention of installing a new set. Bernard said the bids for construction came in high, so the project had to wait. The seats are ready and waiting in storage. He hopes to have them installed by next summer.

Bernard is also hoping to complete work on replacing wood planks in the bleachers, which were originally installed in the early 1980s. Some areas of the bleachers were roped off during the season.

"Rome was not built in a day, but this year here was kind of tough," Bernard said. "We got the (new) lights here, the field's in decent shape, we're putting in new wood in the bleachers. We get the seats behind home plate done, it'll be a decent ballpark."

Bernard said they may try to convert an area down the first-base line into a "party deck" for groups. He said plans are underway for marking and promotion for the 2024 season.

The Dragons were rained out on Saturday in their final regular-season game — one of 12 times this season they had games postponed or cancelled by weather — and made the playoffs by virtue of finishing sixth in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League's Eastern Division. That put them in a one-game quarterfinal in Little Falls.

Mohawk Valley jumped ahead quickly in Sunday's game, scoring twice in the second inning on Brady Shannon's two-run homer and adding three more in the fourth. The Dragons rallied in the ninth, but the game ended with a Glens Falls runner being thrown out at home plate.