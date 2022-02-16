A look at the Section II basketball tournaments

You may remember the last time we had postseason high school basketball.

That would be 2020. Teams were seeded for sectionals, advanced through their brackets, won their titles, got ready for state regionals. And then ...

Well, you know what happened next. Nothing. A whole bunch of nothing. The coronavirus arrived, America shut down and that basketball postseason was never completed.

The basketball postseason is back. Seeds were drawn up for the Section II boys and girls basketball tournaments on Wednesday and the first games will be played on Thursday. There is every reason to believe this one will be played through to the state tournaments in March.

To get things started, here are some highlights, notes and observations about the upcoming sectional tournaments.

Top local seeds

According to the seed-makers, the best hopes for a title among Glens Falls-area teams are in Class D. The Hartford girls and the Argyle boys both got the No. 1 spot in their brackets.

Other notable top selections — the Stillwater boys are No. 1 in Class CC, the Hudson Falls boys are No. 2 in Class A, the Greenwich girls are second in Class C and the North Warren girls are second in Class D.

Among the third seeds — Lake George boys (CC), North Warren boys (D), Queensbury girls (A) and the Saratoga Catholic girls (D).

C/CC breakdown

With 22 Class C hopefuls, the boys tournament will be split into Class C and CC brackets. The champions will meet in a playoff to decide who advances to states. It’s the first time since 2009 the boys have used the C/CC breakdown.

The girls tournament, with 18 Class C entrants, kept everyone in a single class.

Monster class

That would be girls Class C. Top-seeded Duanesburg is ranked third in the state by the New York State Sportswriters Association. Unbeaten Greenwich, the Wasaren League champ and No. 2 seed, is ranked fourth in the state.

An Adirondack League title and unbeaten record only got Corinth the fourth seed, behind Berne-Knox. The Tomahawks are ranked 12th in the state, one place ahead of Berne-Knox.

One tough cookie

Averill Park’s girls team has to be a big favorite. The Warriors are seven-time defending sectional champs and recently beat Shenendehowa, a state-ranked Class AA team.

Foothills Council champion Queensbury got the third seed, behind Burnt Hills. Neither of those teams would see Averill Park until the finals. Queensbury lost to Averill Park in the 2019 and 2020 title games.

Google-map this

Here are some marathon bus trips ahead of early round games:

Class D girls, Germantown visits Hartford (216 miles round trip).

Class B boys, Hudson hits the road for Schuylerville (164 miles).

Class C girls, Schoharie travels to Whitehall (210 miles). Whitehall, which guards the northeast flank of Secton II and often ends up making long trips for sectionals, gets to stay home for once.

If Hadley-Luzerne survives its Class C girls play-in game at Canajoharie (124 miles), it moves on to visit Duanesburg (196 miles).

Another for Class C girls, Warrensburg will meander down to Chatham (185 miles).

On the other hand, the Class D boys opening round will feature a pair of neighborly Adirondack League games with Fort Edward visiting Hartford and Salem traveling to Fort Ann.

Last champs

The last local Section II championship teams back in 2020 were Cambridge (Class C) and Fort Edward (Class D) for the girls, and Lake George (Class C) and North Warren (Class D) in boys.

Cambridge, which had won three Section II titles in a row, is the No. 8 seed in the C’s. Fort Edward did not field a varsity girls basketball team this season. Lake George, which won its fourth straight title in 2020, is seeded third in CC, while North Warren, which won its first sectional title in 20 years, is No. 2 in the D’s.

Quarterfinals

The boys use neutral sites for quarterfinals and beyond. Semifinals and finals are at Cool Insuring Arena.

The girls use an oddball system for quarterfinals whereby the top two remaining seeds each host a doubleheader on their home court. Sites for those games in Class B and C won’t be known until next week. Finals are at Hudson Valley Community College.

Public viewing

Many schools appear to be reducing or eliminating restrictions on the number of fans who can attend basketball games. However, the host school’s pandemic policy still prevails for sectional games. So check with schools before driving to a game. Use of face masks is still compulsory at all high school events.

There are no limitations on attendance at Cool Insuring Arena, other than the face mask requirement.

Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.