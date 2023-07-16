GLENS FALLS — You have to love football to play for the Glens Falls Greenjackets, a semipro team that doesn't issue paychecks to players.

You especially have to love it if you're a lineman on a hot, humid July evening. They are big people and some of them are not exactly spring chickens.

The Jackets had trouble with neither the weather nor Western Mass on Saturday night at East Field. In a game that began in 85-degree heat, the Greenjackets swept aside the Blitzin Bears 33-0 to move to 3-0 this season.

When the subject of the weather came up, Jackets players said they were out there for the same reasons they always play football.

"It’s just the love of the game," lineman Kevin LeClair said. "It’s being able to come out here and do something that you love, when there’s going to be a day and time when you look back and say, I wish I shoulda, coulda, woulda, and then you have those regrets. So we come out here because we love it, we come out here because we play as team and we’re looking for something bigger and better."

Bryce Lynch, another lineman, has a beard to go with his 300-pound frame.

"Stepping out of the locker room, one of my first thought was, hot one today," he said. "But stepping out here (on the field), the temperature doesn't matter. The game's got to start, that's all that's on your mind. Us coming in 2-0, we were looking for that third (win). That was the top of my priority list."

Their approach to hot weather is one that would be familiar to anyone dealing with heat — drink lots of water. LeClair, who is 40 years old and spent Saturday afternoon coaching his daughter's softball team, said he drinks a gallon or two of water every day.

"We try to have them hydrate long before the game starts," line coach Andy Goddard said.

It helped that the Greenjackets had a full compliment of players on their sideline. Western Mass only traveled with 17 players. The game was stopped early in the fourth quarter when Western Mass ran short of players due to ejections and injuries.

The Jackets' defense had a good night. Todd Bariteau and Eric France returned interceptions for touchdowns and the Blitzin Bears never got close to the end zone.

Brandon McCallister and James Prastio Jr. ran for first-quarter touchdowns and the Greenjackets made it 20-0 when Bariteau hauled in a ball after the Western Mass quarterback was pressured and walked into the end zone. Glens Falls rounded out the scoring on John Styczynski's 29-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Condon and France's 35-yard interception return.

The Jackets find themselves leading the pack in their first season in the New England Football League. They have their sights set on playing when the weather is a lot colder.

"It’s a great group of guys," LeClair said. "It’s a different feel this year. Everything’s a little different. I don’t know how to explain it, it’s just the atmosphere is different, the vibe’s different, the personalities are different, but everybody believes in the one goal, it’s a team-first mentality."

Jackets 33, Western Mass 0 Western Mass;0;0;0;0 — 0 Greeenjackets;20;6;7;0 — 33 First Quarter GF — Brandon McCallister 9 run (Heath Armstrong kick) GF — James Prastio Jr. 11 run (Heath Armstrong kick) GF — Todd Bariteau 2 interception return (kick failed) Second Quarter GF — John Styczynski 29 pass from Caleb Condon (kick failed) Third Quarter GF — Eric France 35 interception return (Heath Armstrong kick)

PHOTOS: Greenjackets vs. Western Mass Greenjackets vs. Western Mass Greenjackets vs. Western Mass Greenjackets vs. Western Mass Greenjackets vs. Western Mass Greenjackets vs. Western Mass Greenjackets vs. Western Mass Greenjackets vs. Western Mass Greenjackets vs. Western Mass Greenjackets vs. Western Mass Greenjackets vs. Western Mass Greenjackets vs. Western Mass Greenjackets vs. Western Mass Greenjackets vs. Western Mass