A high school sports year that struggled for normalcy, and finally got there

"Everyone says it's indescribable, but it really is this year," Meghan Chase said after the Queensbury girls lacrosse team won on Monday. "I think we were just grateful to get out here and play a season. It makes you appreciate the game a lot more, having practice every day and working hard."

Like everything else about the past several months, the postseason was a rush job. Teams had to scramble to finish the playoffs over a 10-day period, sometimes playing on back-to-back days.

The postseason was far from perfect. Only boys lacrosse used neutral sites, meaning some lower-seeded teams had long bus rides to championship games. And the coronavirus reared its ugly head — Fort Ann had to drop out of the softball tournament after positive virus tests.

For those who made it to the end, however, there was a chance to play in a game that meant something.

“It was truly a blessing because I didn't really expect having sports this year, considering everything that's happened," three-sport athlete Molly Rafferty said after South High won the Class A softball crown. "But being undefeated in two of the three seasons we had is absolutely all I can ask for.”