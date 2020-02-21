A Glens Falls NIT game? It's a long shot, but ...

The building also hosted Jimmer Fredette and BYU against Vermont in the 2010 Hometown Classic with 6,300 on hand. More recently, Cool Insuring Arena hosted a Siena game against Bucknell in December of 2016.

But a lot of things would have to happen before Glens Falls could even dream of hosting a Syracuse NIT game.

The Orange would have to fail to make the NCAA tournament but still be good enough to get into the NIT and earn a home game. Then, Syracuse would have to be willing to travel three hours and play in a much smaller facility than usual.

The Orange regularly draw 20,000 or so at home and could probably fill bigger buildings in places like Rochester or Albany. They might also elect to stay close to home and use a smaller facility in the Syracuse area.

The first round of this year's NIT is scheduled for March 17 and 18. Cool Insuring Arena hosts a Thunder game on the 17th, but its schedule is open the next two days before the State Boys Basketball Tournament begins.

Mead said he'd probably reach out Syracuse officials just to let them know Glens Falls is interested.

"If they need a home for the night, we'd be up to hosting them," he said.

