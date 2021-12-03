Sports Today

STATE FOOTBALL FINALS
Class B Championship
Pleasantville vs. Maine-Endwell, noon
Class AA Championship
Carmel vs. Buffalo Bennett, 3 p.m.
Corinth native Zack Clothier has been named the 2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year by the Natural History Museum of London.
A Whitehall man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Whitehall on Thursday.
A Chestertown man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove drunk and struck a Warren County Sheriff's patrol car.
The Price Rite Marketplace on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury will close its doors by Dec. 30.
The man convicted of killing 8-year-old Charlotte McCue after he crashed his boat while under the influence is up for parole.
A Fort Edward man was arrested last week on child pornography charges.
A Corinth man was arrested on Thursday after state police said he sent intimate photos of a person to a third party.
A Queensbury woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a local golf course.
Washington County on Monday reported three deaths of residents from COVID-19 over the weekend.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Friday for allegedly skipping bail on a criminal mischief charge.
