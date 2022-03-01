SPORTS TODAY

BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class B Semifinals
Ichabod Crane vs. Schuylerville, 5 p.m.
Tamarac vs. Catholic Central, 6:30 p.m.
Class D Semifinal
Argyle vs. St. Johnsville, 8 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Schroon Lake at Seton Catholic, 6 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
People are also reading…
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Queensbury vs. Burnt Hills, 6 p.m.
Averill Park vs. Catholic Central, 7:30 p.m.