Sports Today

BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-league
Greenwich at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-league
Saratoga Catholic at North Warren, 11 a.m.
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
Storm at Queensbury, 7:40 p.m.
