 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

SPORTS TODAY

  • 0

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Foothills Council

Scotia at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Amsterdam, 7 p.m.

Broadalbin-Perth at Queensbury, 7 p.m.

Johnstown at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Gloversville at South High, 7 p.m.

Non-league

Fort Ann at Schroon Lake, 5 p.m.

Galway at Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.

Mayfield at Lake George, 7 p.m.

Adirondack League

Corinth at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.

Champlain Valley

People are also reading…

AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Mayfield at Saratoga Catholic, 7 p.m.

Indian Lake-Long Lake at The King's School, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain and Valley

Willsboro at Johnsburg-Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News