SPORTS TODAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Foothills Council
Scotia at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Amsterdam, 7 p.m.
Broadalbin-Perth at Queensbury, 7 p.m.
Johnstown at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Gloversville at South High, 7 p.m.
Non-league
Fort Ann at Schroon Lake, 5 p.m.
Galway at Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.
Mayfield at Lake George, 7 p.m.
Adirondack League
Corinth at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.
Champlain Valley
AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-league
Mayfield at Saratoga Catholic, 7 p.m.
Indian Lake-Long Lake at The King's School, 6:30 p.m.
Mountain and Valley
Willsboro at Johnsburg-Minerva, 6:30 p.m.