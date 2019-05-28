BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
(at Plumeri Athletic Complex)
Averill Park vs. Amsterdam, 4 p.m.
Ballston Spa vs. Queensbury, 7 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
(at Shuttleworth Park)
Greenwich vs. Fort Plain, 4 p.m.
Chatham vs. Hoosick Falls, 7 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
(at Saratoga Veterans Mem. Park)
Hartford-Fort Edward vs. Germantown, 4 p.m.
Salem vs. Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class C Semifinal
AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
Wells at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Schroon Lake-Bolton at Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Shaker at Colonie, 4:30 p.m.
Guilderland at Bethlehem, 4:30 p.m.
Saratoga at Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Class A Quarterfinals
Amsterdam at Ballston Spa, 4:15 p.m.
Scotia at Mohonasen, 4:30 p.m.
Troy at Averill Park, 4:30 p.m.
Lansingburgh at South Glens Falls, 3:45 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Bishop Gibbons at Ichabod Crane, 3 p.m.
Tamarac at Greenville, 4 p.m.
Schuylerville at Glens Falls, 4 p.m.
Cobleskill at Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Fort Plain-OESJ at Chatham, 3 p.m.
Mayfield at Hoosic Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Canajoharie at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
Argyle at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.
Heatly vs. Germantown, TBD
Hartford-Fort Edward at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.
North Warren at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class C Semifinal
Saranac Lake at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinal
Wells at Johnsburg, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
State Regional Semifinals
Class C
Rye vs. La Salle at Schuylerville, 4 p.m.
Class B
John Jay-Cross River vs. Ballston Spa at Columbia, 4 p.m.
Class A
Mamaroneck vs. Niskayuna at Columbia, 6:30 p.m.
Class D
Briarcliff at Schuylerville, 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.