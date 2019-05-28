BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

(at Plumeri Athletic Complex)

Averill Park vs. Amsterdam, 4 p.m.

Ballston Spa vs. Queensbury, 7 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

(at Shuttleworth Park)

Greenwich vs. Fort Plain, 4 p.m.

Chatham vs. Hoosick Falls, 7 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

(at Saratoga Veterans Mem. Park)

Hartford-Fort Edward vs. Germantown, 4 p.m.

Salem vs. Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class C Semifinal

AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

Wells at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Schroon Lake-Bolton at Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Shaker at Colonie, 4:30 p.m.

Guilderland at Bethlehem, 4:30 p.m.

Saratoga at Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Class A Quarterfinals

Amsterdam at Ballston Spa, 4:15 p.m.

Scotia at Mohonasen, 4:30 p.m.

Troy at Averill Park, 4:30 p.m.

Lansingburgh at South Glens Falls, 3:45 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Bishop Gibbons at Ichabod Crane, 3 p.m.

Tamarac at Greenville, 4 p.m.

Schuylerville at Glens Falls, 4 p.m.

Cobleskill at Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinals

Fort Plain-OESJ at Chatham, 3 p.m.

Mayfield at Hoosic Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Canajoharie at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

Argyle at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.

Heatly vs. Germantown, TBD

Hartford-Fort Edward at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.

North Warren at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class C Semifinal

Saranac Lake at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinal

Wells at Johnsburg, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

State Regional Semifinals

Class C

Rye vs. La Salle at Schuylerville, 4 p.m.

Class B

John Jay-Cross River vs. Ballston Spa at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Class A

Mamaroneck vs. Niskayuna at Columbia, 6:30 p.m.

Class D

Briarcliff at Schuylerville, 6:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments