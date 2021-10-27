 Skip to main content
SPORTS TODAY

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

(at Mechanicville)

Guilderland vs. CBA, 5 p.m.

Shenendehowa vs. Niskayuna, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class D Semifinals

(at Gloversville)

St. Johnsville vs. Northville, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Ann vs. Germantown, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

Shaker at Shenendehowa, 3 p.m.

Saratoga at Guilderland, 3 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Shaker at Shenendehowa, 5 p.m.

Ballston Spa at Saratoga, 5 p.m.

Bethlehem at Colonie, 5 p.m.

Guilderland at Columbia, 5 p.m.

Class A Quarterfinals

Scotia at South High, 4:30 p.m.

Mohonasen at Averill Park, 5 p.m.

Troy at Queensbury, 5 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Schalmont/Lansingburgh winner at Broadalbin-Perth, 5 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Catholic Central, 5 p.m.

Ichabod Crane at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Emma Willard at Holy Names, 5 p.m.

