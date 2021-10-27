SPORTS TODAY

BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
(at Mechanicville)
Guilderland vs. CBA, 5 p.m.
Shenendehowa vs. Niskayuna, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class D Semifinals
(at Gloversville)
St. Johnsville vs. Northville, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Ann vs. Germantown, 6:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
Shaker at Shenendehowa, 3 p.m.
Saratoga at Guilderland, 3 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Shaker at Shenendehowa, 5 p.m.
Ballston Spa at Saratoga, 5 p.m.
Bethlehem at Colonie, 5 p.m.
Guilderland at Columbia, 5 p.m.
Class A Quarterfinals
Scotia at South High, 4:30 p.m.
Mohonasen at Averill Park, 5 p.m.
Troy at Queensbury, 5 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Schalmont/Lansingburgh winner at Broadalbin-Perth, 5 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Catholic Central, 5 p.m.
Ichabod Crane at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Emma Willard at Holy Names, 5 p.m.