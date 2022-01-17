SPORTS TODAY

BOYS BASKETBALL
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
South High at Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.
Schuylerville at Broadalbin-Perth, 7 p.m.
Adirondack League
Fort Ann at Salem, 6 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Argyle, 6 p.m.
Corinth at Fort Edward, 7 p.m.
Granville at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Lake George, 7 p.m.
Mountain and Valley
Bolton at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
Indian Lake-Long Lake vs. Johnsburg-Minerva at Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wasaren League
Cambridge at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Foothills Council
Hudson Falls at South High, 7 p.m.
Non-league
Galway at Corinth, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
State qualifier at Warrensburg, 6 p.m.