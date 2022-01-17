 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPORTS TODAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

South High at Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.

Schuylerville at Broadalbin-Perth, 7 p.m.

Adirondack League

Fort Ann at Salem, 6 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Corinth at Fort Edward, 7 p.m.

Granville at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lake George, 7 p.m.

Mountain and Valley

Bolton at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

Indian Lake-Long Lake vs. Johnsburg-Minerva at Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wasaren League

Cambridge at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Foothills Council

Hudson Falls at South High, 7 p.m.

Non-league

Galway at Corinth, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

State qualifier at Warrensburg, 6 p.m.

