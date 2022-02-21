Sports Today

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Opening Round

Schenectady at Shenendehowa, 6 p.m.

Bethlehem at Saratoga, 7 p.m.

Guilderland at Albany, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Shaker, 7 p.m.

Columbia at CBA, 7 p.m.

Colonie at Ballston Spa, 7 p.m.

Class B Opening Round

Watervliet at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Cobleskill at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Broadalbin-Perth at Fonda, 7 p.m.

Voorheesville at Cohoes, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.

Catskill at Ichabod Crane, 7 p.m.

Class CC Opening Round

Spa Catholic at Granville, 6 p.m.

Mayfield at Hoosick Falls, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Class C Opening Round

Galway at Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.

Schoharie at Waterford, 7 p.m.

Cambridge at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class D Quarterfinals

Salem vs. Northville at Hartford, 5:30 p.m.

Argyle vs. Spa Catholic at North Warren, 6 p.m.

Germantown at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Gibbons at North Warren, 7:30 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Opening Round

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

