Sports Today

BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Schenectady at Shenendehowa, 6 p.m.
Bethlehem at Saratoga, 7 p.m.
Guilderland at Albany, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Shaker, 7 p.m.
Columbia at CBA, 7 p.m.
Colonie at Ballston Spa, 7 p.m.
Class B Opening Round
Watervliet at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Cobleskill at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.
Broadalbin-Perth at Fonda, 7 p.m.
Voorheesville at Cohoes, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Hudson at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.
Catskill at Ichabod Crane, 7 p.m.
Class CC Opening Round
Spa Catholic at Granville, 6 p.m.
Mayfield at Hoosick Falls, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Galway at Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.
Schoharie at Waterford, 7 p.m.
Cambridge at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Salem vs. Northville at Hartford, 5:30 p.m.
Argyle vs. Spa Catholic at North Warren, 6 p.m.
Germantown at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Gibbons at North Warren, 7:30 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Opening Round
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Crown Point, 6 p.m.