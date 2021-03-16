Sports Today
A Hartford man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he inappropriately touched clients while working as a massage therapist.
More than a dozen residents of a mobile home park near Saratoga Lake will have to come up with $650,000 in cash or abandon their homes.
No one was hurt in a fire that destroyed a house in Lake George late Friday night.
A woman who went missing last week has been found and was arrested on a welfare fraud charge.
The FBI wants the public’s help to investigate the suspicious disappearance of a New Hampshire woman who has ties to Glens Falls.
State police are trying to locate a missing woman from Moreau.
Three people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Moreau late Wednesday night.
A Hudson Falls man is being accused by police of improperly paying for a vehicle.
A Stony Creek woman had minor injuries after she crashed her SUV into the Hudson River on Thursday morning.
For a month, coronavirus cases were becoming fewer and fewer in Warren County. But now cases are on the upswing again, due to indoor parties, Warren County Health Services said.