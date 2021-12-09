 Skip to main content
Sports Today

(varsity start times unless noted)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Foothills Council

Schuylerville at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Queensbury at Amsterdam, 7 p.m.

Scotia at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Adirondack League

Corinth at Fort Ann, 6 p.m.

Argyle at Salem, 7 p.m.

Fort Edward at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Granville at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.

North Warren at Lake George, 7 p.m.

Whitehall at Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.

Wasaren League

Cambridge at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Stillwater at Hoosic Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain and Valley

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.

Johnsburg-Minerva at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Keene at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adirondack League

Fort Ann at Corinth, 5:30 p.m.

Lake George at North Warren, 6 p.m.

Salem at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Whitehall, 6:30 p.m.

Warrensburg at Granville, 7 p.m.

Wasaren League

Greenwich at Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Non-league

Schroon Lake at AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.

