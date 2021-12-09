Sports Today

(varsity start times unless noted)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Foothills Council
Schuylerville at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Queensbury at Amsterdam, 7 p.m.
Scotia at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Adirondack League
Corinth at Fort Ann, 6 p.m.
Argyle at Salem, 7 p.m.
Fort Edward at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Granville at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.
North Warren at Lake George, 7 p.m.
Whitehall at Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.
Wasaren League
Cambridge at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Stillwater at Hoosic Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain and Valley
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsburg-Minerva at Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Keene at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adirondack League
Fort Ann at Corinth, 5:30 p.m.
Lake George at North Warren, 6 p.m.
Salem at Argyle, 6 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Whitehall, 6:30 p.m.
Warrensburg at Granville, 7 p.m.
Wasaren League
Greenwich at Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Non-league
Schroon Lake at AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.