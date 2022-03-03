 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPORTS TODAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Cool Insuring Arena)

Class C Final

Maple Hill vs. Fort Plain, 5 p.m.

Class CC Final

Greenwich vs. Stillwater, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

State meet at Ithaca College, 9:30 a.m.

