Thursday's high school sports schedule:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Saratoga Springs vs. Colonie at Albany, 6 p.m.
Shenendehowa vs. Niskayuna at Bethlehem, 6 p.m.
Guilderland at Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Shaker at Bethlehem, 7:30 p.m.
Class A Quarterfinals
Burnt Hills vs. Columbia at Averill Park, 6 p.m.
South Glens Falls vs. Queensbury at Catholic Central, 6 p.m.
Holy Names at Catholic Central, 7:30 p.m.
Amsterdam at Averill Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Bolton at Boquet Valley, 6 p.m.
Willsboro at Schroon Lake, 6 p.m.
Keene at Seton Catholic, 6 p.m.
Lake Placid at Chazy, 6 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Division I Quarterfinal
Saratoga at Capital District Jets, 4:15 p.m.