Upstate New York Travel Series - Staycation 2020
0 comments
sponsored

Upstate New York Travel Series - Staycation 2020

  • 0

Looking to get away?

Here are 6 destinations you can visit during this year. While travel to other states can be tricky, these locations provide travel options for your summer vacation.

This list is brought to you by This is Coopertown

Supported by: List out are we there yet sponsors

To learn more about each region please click the links below.

Lake George & Glens Falls

Saratoga Springs

Finger Lakes & Auburn

Utica/Rome

Cooperstown

St Lawrence County

Thank you to all of our sponsors:

Logos for all businesses.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News