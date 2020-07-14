Upstate New York Travel Series - Staycation 2020

Looking to get away?
Here are 6 destinations you can visit during this year. While travel to other states can be tricky, these locations provide travel options for your summer vacation.
This list is brought to you by This is Coopertown
Supported by: List out are we there yet sponsors
To learn more about each region please click the links below.
Lake George & Glens Falls
Saratoga Springs
Finger Lakes & Auburn
Utica/Rome
Cooperstown
St Lawrence County
Thank you to all of our sponsors:
Logos for all businesses.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!