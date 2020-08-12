Staycation: The Getaway Region: Oneida County, NY

The Getaway Region: Oneida County, NY
You'll find world-class entertainment, restaurants and accommodations to suit your taste. Events and activities for kids and couples, golfers and gamers, history buffs and art lovers, fishermen (and women), snowmobilers, shoppers, sports enthusiasts, bird watchers and just about everyone.
Located in Central New York, this region offers a wide range of getaway options.
Learn more at oneidacountytourism.com.
Getaway to Utica
Utica is a city of historic landmarks and modern diversity that offers visitors a world of things to see and do. It is an area rich in culture and history nestled in a profoundly beautiful setting of at the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains. You can dine around the globe in scores of excellent ethnic and American restaurants. View famous works of art at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute. Tour the F. X. Matt Brewery. Visit Sculpture Space or the Children’s Museum. Take a trip on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad. Play golf, tennis, and bocce. Sail, hike, bike, swim, curl, and ski. Take the kids to the Utica Zoo. Picnic in the parks. Watch a baseball or hockey game.
Getaway to Rome
Rome offers fine restaurants and recreation, famous sites, natural wonders, and world-class entertainment. Discover the roots of the Revolution at Fort Stanwix National Monument and the Oriskany Battlefield. Tour the authentic 19th century structures at Erie Canal Village. Take the kids to Fort Rickey Children’s Discovery Zoo. Enjoy fine ethnic and American cuisine at one of Rome’s superlative restaurants or dinner theatre at The Beeches. Stroll the tree lined shores of Delta Lake State Park and the nature trails of the Rome Sand Plains. Enjoy skiing, sailing, fishing, hiking, biking, and more. All roads lead to the perfect spot!
Getaway to Verona/Sylvan Beach
You can sail forever on Oneida Lake. Twenty-two miles long and five miles wide Oneida Lake is home of the historic community of Sylvan Beach. There is the wonderful midway at the Sylvan Beach Amusement Park, with everything from bumper cars to the Galaxi roller coaster. Oneida Lake offers water sports and restaurants, picnics, sailing, fishing, nature hikes, or just relaxing in the sun. In the nearby town of Oneida, you can explore the Shako:wi Cultural Center, an Oneida Indian Nation museum with an impressive collection of artifacts and artwork, traditional crafts, and photographic images on display.
Verona is home to the incomparable Turning Stone Resort Casino, a 1,200 acre resort featuring luxurious accommodations, championship golf courses, spas, restaurants, and entertainment on a grand scale. Racing anyone? Vernon Downs Casino Hotel features the legendary Miracle Mile Harness Race track, plus the casino, fine dining, accommodations, and daily racing simulcasts.
Getaway to the North Country
Oneida County’s North Country is rich with living history and natural wonders. It was home and hunting grounds to the Iroquois tribes for centuries. 18th century luminaries like William Floyd, signer of the Declaration of Independence, and Baron von Steuben, Revolutionary architect of military tactics who helped guide Colonial forces to victory, made their home here.
Located in the Adirondack foothills and the southwestern tip of the Adirondack Park, the North Country is dotted with lakes, streams, hills, and forests of breath-taking beauty and historical interest. Take a tour of the Black River Canal Museum in Boonville or Baron von Steuben’s historic home in Remsen. Go trophy fishing in the West Canada Creek. Enjoy a site-seeing trip on the incomparable Adirondack Scenic Railroad. Have dinner at the Buffalo Head restaurant in Forestport. From the shores of Hinckley Lake to the colorful vistas at Pixley Falls, picturesque villages and historic homes, nature walks and picnic spots, perfect places to swim, sail, fish, hike, kayak, canoe, ski, and site-see are yours to enjoy.
Getaway to the Southern Hills
Home to Oneida and Brothertown Indians, the scenic Southern Hills area is rich in history, agriculture, and natural beauty. Retrace the footsteps of the ancient tribes. Enjoy the garden and nature walks at historic Root Glen. Tour the local architecture, the campus of Hamilton College, the quaint shops and old fashioned farmers' market on the Clinton Village Green. Visit the windmill farms of the southern tier, at the forefront of green energy. View agri-businesses like the dairy farms of Oneida County that produce 48 million gallons of milk annually. See exhibitions by local and world famous artists at the Kirkland Arts Center. Shop the boutiques and antique stores. Tee off on an emerald green, hike, bike, fish, or bird-watch. Tour state parks or National Register historic sites. Ski, sled, and snowmobile. Enjoy fine dining or casual fare. Visit a nature sanctuary. There’s something for everyone!
Content provided by Oneida County Tourism
Learn more at https://www.oneidacountytourism.com/
Presenting Sponsor:
Are we there yet sponsors:
Short Trip Sponsors:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!