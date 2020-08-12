Staycation: The Getaway Region: Oneida County, NY

Located in the Adirondack foothills and the southwestern tip of the Adirondack Park, the North Country is dotted with lakes, streams, hills, and forests of breath-taking beauty and historical interest. Take a tour of the Black River Canal Museum in Boonville or Baron von Steuben’s historic home in Remsen. Go trophy fishing in the West Canada Creek. Enjoy a site-seeing trip on the incomparable Adirondack Scenic Railroad. Have dinner at the Buffalo Head restaurant in Forestport. From the shores of Hinckley Lake to the colorful vistas at Pixley Falls, picturesque villages and historic homes, nature walks and picnic spots, perfect places to swim, sail, fish, hike, kayak, canoe, ski, and site-see are yours to enjoy.

Getaway to the Southern Hills

Home to Oneida and Brothertown Indians, the scenic Southern Hills area is rich in history, agriculture, and natural beauty. Retrace the footsteps of the ancient tribes. Enjoy the garden and nature walks at historic Root Glen. Tour the local architecture, the campus of Hamilton College, the quaint shops and old fashioned farmers' market on the Clinton Village Green. Visit the windmill farms of the southern tier, at the forefront of green energy. View agri-businesses like the dairy farms of Oneida County that produce 48 million gallons of milk annually. See exhibitions by local and world famous artists at the Kirkland Arts Center. Shop the boutiques and antique stores. Tee off on an emerald green, hike, bike, fish, or bird-watch. Tour state parks or National Register historic sites. Ski, sled, and snowmobile. Enjoy fine dining or casual fare. Visit a nature sanctuary. There’s something for everyone!