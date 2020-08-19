Staycation: Cooperstown, Otsego County and Schoharie County

Cooperstown & Otsego County:

Many know Cooperstown as the birthplace of baseball. Home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Cooperstown is on many baseball junkie’s bucket list. We invite baseball superfans to make the pilgrimage to Doubleday Field, where the game is told to have begun, to walk to hallowed grounds of the Hall, and to get a custom engraved souvenir from the Cooperstown Bat Company. But if baseball is not your cup of tea, don’t sweat, there’s more!

The quaint lakeside Village of Cooperstown is situated at the mouth of the Susquehanna River. Totaling 444 miles in length, the Susquehanna starts at the south end of Otsego Lake and drains into the Chesapeake Bay. With 16 lakes in total, and a variety of boat launches and rental facilities across Otsego County, there’s miles of open water to kayak, SUP, or boat on! Canoe & Kayak Rentals and Sales will even deliver to you upon request! Take in the great outdoors by visiting one of our four New York State Parks, two of which are situated on lakes, or explore the 20 state forests. Cooperstown and Otsego County is a playground for hikers, bikers, and explorers!